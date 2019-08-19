Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Minister Mopidevi Ramana among three elected unopposed to Legislative Council

Mopidevi Ramana, who served as an MLA for three consecutive terms from 1999, had lost the 2019 assembly election from Repalle constituency.

Published: 19th August 2019 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Minister Mopidevi Ramana

Andhra Pradesh Minister Mopidevi Ramana (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, retired IPS officer Sheik Mohammad Iqbal and former MLA Challa Ramakrishna Reddy were on Monday declared elected unopposed to the state Legislative Council in the by-elections under the Assembly quota.

Returning officer P Balakrishnamacharyulu announced the unanimous election of the three ruling YSR Congress candidates as the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended on Monday.

He handed over the election certificates to Iqbal and Ramakrishna Reddy in the evening.

Ramana, the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister, is expected to collect it on Wednesday.

The TDP did not contest the by-election, scheduled for August 26, as it lacked the numbers.

Ramana, who served as an MLA for three consecutive terms from 1999, had lost the 2019 assembly election from Repalle constituency.

Nevertheless, he was made a minister in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Cabinet on June 8.

Jagan named him as one of the nominees for the Council bypolll to fulfil the constitutional obligation of getting Ramana elected to the Legislature within six months from taking oath as a minister.

Iqbal, too, unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls from Hindupur against TDP heavyweight Nandamuri Balakrishna and was promised a Council seat.

Ramakrishna Reddy was a three-time MLA and sailed with TDP after 2014.

He had joined the YSRC days before the recent general elections and was instrumental in the election of the party candidates in a couple of constituencies in Kurnool district.

In recognition of that, he was made an MLC, according to YSRC sources.

Both Iqbal and Reddy hail from Kurnool district.

The three Council seats fell vacant as the incumbents Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Karanam Balarama Krishna Murthy and Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy resigned from their posts upon their election to the assembly.

While the tenure of two of these three seats is till March 29, 2023, one seat is up to March 29, 2021.

In effect, the YSRC bagged one extra seat in the 58-member Council through this by-election and its tally has gone up to nine.

The Telugu Desam Party, which was trounced in the Assembly elections, enjoys a majority in the Council with 28 members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp