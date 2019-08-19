Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP, TS officials to discuss Godavari-Krishna linking today

Published: 19th August 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 11:20 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The engineering officials from Water Resources departments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are scheduled to meet once again on Monday to discuss ways to divert surplus Godavari water to Srisailam reservoir. Sources said that the officials, besides fine-tuning the earlier proposals, would also deliberate on new ones.

“Engineering officials from both the States, along with the expert panel, will examine the proposals. Once the most feasible route, in which water could be diverted, is identified, we will present it to both the Chief Ministers,” a senior official explained.

The officials are also reportedly examining the option of construction coastal reservoir at a point where Godavari meets the sea. This idea is also expected to come up for discussion in the meeting. Both the States have resolved to divert at least 4 TMC of water — 2 TMC each to Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam — from Godavari river.

“A reservoir at a point where the river meets the sea in our State would require a lot of land. Thousands of acres of land need be be required for it, making it an expensive affair,” he observed.Nagendranath suggested that the existing Polavaram Right Main Canal be widened so that water from Polavaram (during flooding) and Sabari/Sileru (non-flooding) seasons could be diverted to Ibrahimpatnam in Vijayawada. “From there, through the proposed Vykuntapuram barrage, it could be moved to Pulichintala. Using reverse pumping, water could be lifted to Nagarjuna Sagar from Pulichintala,” he suggested.
He argued that this option would be cost-effective and take lesser time for execution.

For the record, both the State governments are determined to use the surplus water, about 2,500 TMC of which goes into sea, annually.Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also written a letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat seeking financial support for the proposed Godavari-Krishna linking project, to divert a total of 480 TMC over three months during the flood season.

Coastal reservoir plan
The officials are also examining the option of construction coastal reservoir at a point where Godavari meets the sea. This idea is also expected to come up for discussion in the meeting. Both the States have resolved to divert at least 4 TMC of water, 2 TMC each to Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam, from Godavari.

