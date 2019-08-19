Enthusiasts throng Nagarjuna Sagar

GUNTUR: Hundreds of tourists thronged to the Nagarjuna Sagar dam to have a glimpse of the opening of 26 gates of the project after a decade. People have been thronging the place for the last eight days.
A huge crowd was seen at Vijayapuri South on Sunday, for which the police have taken proper measures by deploying extra force. They have also imposed restrictions to avoid traffic snarl on the main road of Right Bank to Hyderabad and Vijayapuri South to Macherla and other areas in the district. The police diverted vehicular traffic coming from Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore and other areas towards Dachepalli from Piduguralla. On the other hand, Nagarjuna Sagar was inching closer to its full capacity.
