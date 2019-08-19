Home States Andhra Pradesh

Farmers demand change in CIBIL-driven agri-loan system

In general, CIBIL score is the benchmark to sanction bank loans to anyone who has availed a bank loan earlier.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Several farmers from the district, especially those who availed loans from banks in the last agricultural season and defaulted because of poor financial condition, are facing trouble this year in availing bank loans. As they defaulted in repaying their loans, their Credit Information Bureau India Ltd (CIBIL) record got jeopardized and banks have allegedly turned their faces away.

“I had taken `1 lakh bank loan two years ago and after paying some instalments, I was declared a defaulter as I failed to pay instalments anymore owing to my financial position. Now, as the cultivation season has began, we are badly in need of capital. But our bank officials said that because of my bad CIBIL score, I am not eligible to take fresh loans this time. All this when I don’t know what a CIBIL score is and how can I get a better score,” Puli Subba Rao, a farmer belonging to Santhanootalapadu mandal told TNIE on Sunday.

Unlike in the previous years, bankers are strictly implementing the CIBIL clause in accordance with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines while issuing fresh loans to the farmers this year. The farmers, who have no technical knowledge about banking are hence at a loss.

Leaders of various farmer associations are opposing the strict implementation of this new system. District Farmers’ Association general secretary Duggineni Gopinath said, “If bankers really stick to this new CIBIL score priority rule for sanctioning agriculture loans, no farmer will be able to get any capital support for this season in the district as they are already neck-deep in losses with no minimum support price (MSP) for tobacco and peanut crops.”

As per official information, bankers of the district have a target to disburse crop loans to the tune of `7,575 crore in the present financial year and so far, all the banks have disbursed around `1,535 crore worth loans to 40,234 farmers across the district. In the last financial year, all the banks of the district had provided `7,128 crore crop loans in total to around 5.60 lakh farmers, against an annual crop loan target of `6,753 crore.

Lead District Manager (LDM)  of Syndicate Bank MV Sudhakar, said, “All the bankers are following the RBI norms and hence implementing CIBIL score system from this year. It is effective for only those farmers, who availed bank loans previously. If government issues orders through the RBI to not consider the score and follow previous years’ pattern, we will do the same.”

Comments

