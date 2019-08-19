Home States Andhra Pradesh

Framework for 60-foot Ganesha idol collapses

A giant wooden framework, being built for a 60-foot Ganesha idol collapsed near Nathayyapalem in Gajuwaka on Sunday.

The collapsed structure of a 60-foot idol at Nathayyapalem in Gajuwaka on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A giant wooden framework, being built for a 60-foot Ganesha idol collapsed near Nathayyapalem in Gajuwaka on Sunday. Fortunately, there was nobody near the site when the mishap occurred.

According to the Gajuwaka police, the organisers of a pandal were planning to have a 60-foot Ganesha idol built this year for Vinayaka Chaturthi and the structure was being set up by artists.With heavy winds blowing on Sunday morning, the structure collapsed in a heap.

Since 2014, there has been a competition among organisers in Gajuwaka, MVP Colony and Dondaparth to instal the tallest of Ganesh idols. With competition getting fiercer, organisers try to beat their rivals by having the biggest one installed. This trend has resulted in a lucrative business for idol-makers as the size of Lord Ganesha crossed 60-foot height. After the festival, the idols are dismantled and immersed at the pandal spot itself.

