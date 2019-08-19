Government failed to estimate flood intensity: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has said that the State government failed in estimating the intensity of the floods, which led to the inconvenience of several people residing in low-lying areas.

Speaking to the media after interacting with the flood-affected people in Krishnalanka here on Sunday, Kanna said, “The government usually has an estimation of how intense the flood could be. But, this time, it has failed in doing so. The affected families told us that they were moved to a safe place only after their houses got inundated.”

He also criticised Chief Mininster YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for “leaving people’s fate hang in the balance”. “The CM left for the US even though the flooding began. We demand that the government at least act now and ensure necessary compensation and relief to the affected parties,” he said.

He also slammed TDP and YSRC leaders for politicising the issue of Chandrababu Naidu’s residence getting water-logged without heeding to the problems of the flood-affected people.

Earlier in the day, Kanna participated in the party State office-bearers meeting, attended by Chikmaglur MLA CT Ravi as guest, held in Vijayawada.

On the occasion, the leaders hailed the decision of abrogating section 370 and 35A, which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status. They further said that that the membership drive would conclude on Tuesday.

They added that more people were interested in joining the saffron party in Andhra Pradesh. They added that the BJP would grow as an alternative to the regional parties in the State by 2024.