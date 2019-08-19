Home States Andhra Pradesh

Government failed to estimate flood intensity: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana

Earlier in the day, Kanna participated in the party State office-bearers meeting, attended by Chikmaglur MLA CT Ravi as guest, held in Vijayawada.

Published: 19th August 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has said that the State government failed in estimating the intensity of the floods, which led to the inconvenience of several people residing in low-lying areas.

Speaking to the media after interacting with the flood-affected people in Krishnalanka here on Sunday, Kanna said, “The government usually has an estimation of how intense the flood could be. But, this time, it has failed in doing so. The affected families told us that they were moved to a safe place only after their houses got inundated.”

He also criticised Chief Mininster YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for “leaving people’s fate hang in the balance”. “The CM left for the US even though the flooding began. We demand that the government at least act now and ensure necessary compensation and relief to the affected parties,” he said.

He also slammed TDP and YSRC leaders for politicising the issue of Chandrababu Naidu’s residence getting water-logged without heeding to the problems of the flood-affected people.

Earlier in the day, Kanna participated in the party State office-bearers meeting, attended by Chikmaglur MLA CT Ravi as guest, held in Vijayawada.

On the occasion, the leaders hailed the decision of abrogating section 370 and 35A, which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status. They further said that that the membership drive would conclude on Tuesday.
They added that more people were interested in joining the saffron party in Andhra Pradesh. They added that the BJP would grow as an alternative to the regional parties in the State by 2024.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp