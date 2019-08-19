Heavy rain likely today in Coastal AP, R’seema

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Heavy rain is very likely to continue in some of the districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema in the next 24 hours.On Sunday, the upper air cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast persisted and extended above mean sea level.

Some parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema received moderate rains with gusty winds. With active southwest monsoon, heavy rains are likely to continue at isolated places in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Chittoor and Anantapur districts of Rayalaseema, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.