Kanipakam fete from Sept 2

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Brahmotsavams at the famous Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple at Kanipakam in Chittoor district will be held from September 2.

Kanipakam temple EO P Purnachandra Rao on Sunday met Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao in Vijayawada and handed over the invitation for the Brahmotsavams. Later, the minister launched the poster of the Brahmotsavams.

According to the EO, the Brahmotsavams will start on the auspicious Vinayaka Chaturthi day (September 2) and will be held till September 22. The temple authorities are making elaborate arrangements for the grand conduct of the Brahmotsavams.