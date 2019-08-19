Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lemon production down, prices up by Rs 5,000

The price of one bag of lemon has increased when compared to the corresponding period during the previous season.

Published: 19th August 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The price of one bag of lemon has increased when compared to the corresponding period during the previous season. The price of per bag of lemon increased to `8,000 from `3,000 last year. There is huge demand for lemon at Arunachalam, Bengaluru, Madhura, Kolar and other places. With this, exports from Gudur, Podalakur and Jayampu markets have increased.

According to sources, farmers have cultivated lemon in around 17,000 acres in Podalakur, Tulimerla, Gollapalli, Tippavarapadu, Sydapuram, Chaganam, Utukuru, Murlapudi, Pompodi, Bulimcherla, Thalupur, Regapudi, Tadipatri, Mittatmakur and Pagadalapalli across the district. Majority of farmers have cultivated lemon crop in four acres. The farmers can sell their produce in any of the four lemon markets in the district- Podalakur, Venkatagiri, Jayampu and Gudur.

About 25 trucks (each truck containing 20 tonnes of lemon) of lemon from these markets are exported to other States. Meanwhile, the production of lemon has decreased when compared to last year. Presently, the Gudur market has been getting 10 loose lemon bags as against the normal 50 to 100 bags. “I got `5 lakh during this season for exporting crop of 250 lemon trees. Normally, we get `1 lakh for 100 lemon trees. But, we have not got enough produce due to lack of sufficient water this year,” said I Ramanaiah, a farmer from Gudur rural mandal.

Exports for Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi and Agra have decreased due to change in climatic conditions. “Interestingly, exports have decreased to northern parts of the country, but, the orders have increased from pickle industries in southern states,” said K Sasikanth, a trader.

Farmers struggle to cope with extreme weather
Farmers cultivated lemon in around 17,000 acres across Nellore district
The production of lemon has decreased when compared to last year
Exports for Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi and Agra have decreased due to change in climatic conditions
Normally, farmers export lemon to Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Allahabad and other parts of north India

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp