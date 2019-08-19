Lemon production down, prices up by Rs 5,000

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The price of one bag of lemon has increased when compared to the corresponding period during the previous season. The price of per bag of lemon increased to `8,000 from `3,000 last year. There is huge demand for lemon at Arunachalam, Bengaluru, Madhura, Kolar and other places. With this, exports from Gudur, Podalakur and Jayampu markets have increased.

According to sources, farmers have cultivated lemon in around 17,000 acres in Podalakur, Tulimerla, Gollapalli, Tippavarapadu, Sydapuram, Chaganam, Utukuru, Murlapudi, Pompodi, Bulimcherla, Thalupur, Regapudi, Tadipatri, Mittatmakur and Pagadalapalli across the district. Majority of farmers have cultivated lemon crop in four acres. The farmers can sell their produce in any of the four lemon markets in the district- Podalakur, Venkatagiri, Jayampu and Gudur.

About 25 trucks (each truck containing 20 tonnes of lemon) of lemon from these markets are exported to other States. Meanwhile, the production of lemon has decreased when compared to last year. Presently, the Gudur market has been getting 10 loose lemon bags as against the normal 50 to 100 bags. “I got `5 lakh during this season for exporting crop of 250 lemon trees. Normally, we get `1 lakh for 100 lemon trees. But, we have not got enough produce due to lack of sufficient water this year,” said I Ramanaiah, a farmer from Gudur rural mandal.

Exports for Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi and Agra have decreased due to change in climatic conditions. “Interestingly, exports have decreased to northern parts of the country, but, the orders have increased from pickle industries in southern states,” said K Sasikanth, a trader.

Farmers struggle to cope with extreme weather

Normally, farmers export lemon to Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Allahabad and other parts of north India