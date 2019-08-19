Nirmala Sitharaman offers prayers at Tirumala shrine

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman offered prayers at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara here on Sunday morning.After darshan, she was rendered Vedasirvachanam by the Vedic pundits at the Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the temple. She was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy and other leaders.The Union Minister also offered prayers at the temple on Saturday.

Tirumala Special Officer AV Dharma Reddy and CVSO Gopinath Jattiwere also present.