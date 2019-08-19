One of Coastal Jaguar fire victims airlifted to Mumbai from Vizag

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Juvin Joshi, who suffered severe burns in a fire that broke out aboard offshore support vessel Coastal Jaguar off Visakhapatnam coast, was airlifted from a city hospital to Mumbai on Sunday for better treatment. The 27-year-old man suffered burns along with 14 others when the fire broke out in the ill-fated vessel on August 12. The injured were admitted to a corporate hospital in the city. While five of them were discharged on the second day, the remaining are undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

As the condition of Joshi turned critical, he was shifted to Mumbai in an air ambulance following the directive of Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and District Collector V Vinay Chand. Joint Collector 2 M Venkateswara Rao and District Medical and Health Officer Tirupati Rao oversaw the arrangements for shifting of Joshi to Mumbai.

It may be recalled that the vessel hired by a contractor of HPCL to undertake handling of oil and crude was on a trial run . Of the 29 crew and staff onboard, 27 were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard and VPT.