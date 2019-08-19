Play key role in energy saving, BEE tells State

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the industrial sector is the highest energy consuming one, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has laid special focus on the sector to save energy with an expectation that the cumulative energy savings could reach 165 Mtoe (Million Ton of Oil Equivalent) worth `1.8 lakh crore by 2030 with implementation of Perform Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme.

The BEE wants that AP government play a pivotal and leading role in view of great potential in energy efficiency in the State.In a communication to Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikant, BEE director general Abhay Bhakre said industrial sector alone was consuming 40 per cent of total energy in India. “The energy consumption of the sector is expected to touch 443.4 Mtoe by 2031 from present 347 Mtoe,” he said.

Bhakre said under the PAT-cycle 1 (2012-15), the BEE set a target to save 6.685 Mtoe energy and overcame the target by saving 8.67 Mtoe. The Energy savings in cost was `9,500 crore, reduction of carbon emissions were 31.01 million tonnes and reported investment was `26,100 crore. The BEE has identified the total energy consumption was 227 mtoe from 11 sectors under PAT Cycle-2 , which will end by 2019, with an estimated savings of 17.5 Mtoe with reduction of 60 million tonnes of CO2 and `19,100 crore as savings.

He said as part of creating a unified carbon reduction programme, the BEE is considering the possibility of setting up a mandatory energy management cell with Certified Energy Managers (CEMs) and Certified Energy Auditors (CEAs) in all medium and large scale industries.

Srikant Nagulapalli said that the AP government was giving top priority for cost effective energy, which helps to improve the potentiality of industrial development and overall economic development. The government also considers energy as one of the major components for industrial development along with land and water. AP could compete with other States in attracting industries when it offers electricity at an affordable price and the energy efficiency would help it to achieve the target, he said. The AP State Energy Conservation Mission will take all possible measures to reach the targeted goals set by the BEE, he added.