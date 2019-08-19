TRS MP’s green challenge to YSRC MPs  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TRS Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar on Sunday invited two YSRC MPs to join the Green India Challenge, an initiativ to increase greenery in the country. Santosh Kumar took to twitter and invited YSRC MPs MP V Vijayasai Reddy and PV Mithun Redy, actor Akhil Akkineni and industrialist G M Rao for the challenge.

I’ve accepted #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenindiaChallenge from @ignitingmindsin & planted 3 saplings. Further I am appealing to @VSReddy_MP @AkhilAkkineni8 @GMR_Group,#GMRao @MithunReddyYSRC to plant 3 trees & continue the chain to make India green by 2022.’’

Mithun Reddy, who is touring the US along with Jagan Mohan Reddy, accepted the challenge and nominated three other MPs, including two from the State, for the challenge. He tweeted that he would plant trees and post the pictures after he returns from the US.