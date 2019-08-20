Home States Andhra Pradesh

30 doctor teams deputed to prevent outbreak of diseases after flood recedes in Guntur

 The district administration has deputed 30 teams of doctors and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel to villages affected by Krishna floods, to prevent outbreak of any disease.

Published: 20th August 2019

precautions were being taken to prevent the outbreak of any disease (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The district administration has deputed 30 teams of doctors and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel to villages affected by Krishna floods, to prevent the outbreak of any disease. More teams from Tenali and Repalle are scheduled to be sent to submerged villages of Kolluru Mandal as flood conditions improved, with water-level receding in Pulichintala project and Prakasam Barrage.  

Meanwhile, 15 teams of doctors will check the spread of water-borne diseases in the flood-hit areas. Over 23 villages of Duggirala, Kollipara, Kolluru, Bhattiprolu and Reppalle mandals, under Tenali revenue division, were inundated due to floods in Krishna river; 33,522 people have been affected. Around 1,280 people were shifted to shelter homes.

As many as 48 NDRF personnel have been deployed in marooned villages; 32 boats supplied 11,000 food packets, 60,000 water packets and 5,000 packets of buttermilk on Monday. Further, 105 tonne of rice, 200 quintal of vegetables, 40 quintal of a yellow gram and 42 cooking gas cylinders over the past few days.  Tenali Revenue Divisional Officer A Shyam Prasad, who monitored the situation as per the directions of Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar, said all precautions were being taken to ensure normalcy returns to the area. 

