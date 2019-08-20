Class three student thrashed for not doing homework in Lakkireddypalle

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The correspondent of Sandip Concept School at Lakkireddypalle thrashed a Class III student for not doing homework on Monday. School correspondent Shiva became furious after knowing that Yashwant failed to do his homework and thrashed the latter with a stick. Upon hearing the cries of the boy, passers-by rushed to the school and tried to prevent the school correspondent from thrashing the boy. Not paying heed to their advice, the correspondent behaved in a high-handed manner with the passers-by.

On knowing about the incident, leaders of various student unions staged a protest in front of the school demanding action. Lakkireddypalle SI Suresh Reddy, Deputy DEO Varalakshmi and MEO Chakra Naidu rushed to the school and spoke to the agitating student union leaders.

Speaking to the media, Deputy DEO Varalakshmi said they would conduct an inquiry into the incident. She said that they would submit a report to the Regional Joint Director recommending cancellation of school licence. She said that she asked the sub-inspector to register a criminal case against the school correspondent. The boy was being looked after by his grandparents as his parents were working in Gulf.