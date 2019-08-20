Four fake cops held in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Four people, who attempted to kidnap a person at gunpoint by posing as police officers, were arrested at Kothapet in Guntur on Monday. Addressing a press conference, Guntur West Deputy Superintendent of Police Naseem Uddin said the victim S Mallikharjuna Rao was on his way to NTR Bus Stand on a bicycle to pick up his roommate Sambasiva Rao on August 14.

“When he reached Kothapet, four people dressed as police officers, stopped him and asked him to board their car. Once onboard, they ordered him to give them his mobile phone and identity card at gunpoint.”

However, a police car appeared out of the blue from the opposite direction. Seeing the cops, the imposters stopped their car and ran away from the spot.

The victim promptly filed a complaint with assistant sub-inspector Sk Yonis Beg. The ASI seized a revolver from the abandoned car and registered a case,” Naseem Uddin said. The accused were identified as Venigalla Chaitanya Krishna, Vadlamudi Nagababu, Punam Manoj and Makkena Srinivasa Rao.