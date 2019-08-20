Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kidney disease research centre to come up in Prakasam

Kidney

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam has been identified as one of the districts with the most number of chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients, with Cheemakurthi and the western part being the worst-affected areas of the district.  According to information, the district has 30,000 CKD patients, which could be due to the presence of fluoride silica, lead, uranium and arsenic in high amounts in groundwater of the western Prakasam. A majority of the patients currently undergoing dialysis are from western areas.  

So, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently gave approval for the establishment of a kidney disease research centre in Markapur of Prakasam district. Establishment of this centre will render service to thousands. A team of experts are likely to visit Markapur soon for inspection. Depending on the report by them, funds will be allotted for the construction. 

Meanwhile, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy has asked the DMHO to prepare a comprehensive report, with details of the kidney patients.  Commenting on the same, DMHO Dr B Vinodkumar said: “All the facts of the proposal to build the research centre is not known. However, once in operation, the centre will prove to be a boon for patients from western parts of the district. Right now, a report concerning details of the kidney disease cases is being prepared.” 

