Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP MLA provides Rs 5 meal outside Andhra hospital after Jagan government shuts Anna canteen

Anna Canteens, which provided meals at Rs 5 to the poor and the middle class, were shut down across Andhra Pradesh by the state government.

Published: 20th August 2019 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

TDP MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar

TDP MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar (Photo | Facebook/Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar)

By ANI

VISAKHAPATNAM: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA from Visakhapatnam South and ex-Army soldier Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar has been serving meals to poor people at Rs 5 by investing his own money at King George Hospital (KGH) Anna Canteen, after Anna Canteens were closed by the YSRCP government.

Anna Canteens, which provided meals at Rs 5 to the poor and the middle class, were shut down across Andhra Pradesh by the state government last month. Daily wage labourers, beggars and others who thronged the canteens every day found them locked.

With the outsourcing agency stopping supply of food following the state government's orders, all canteens of Andhra downed their shutters.

Daily thousands of people from all north-Andhra districts visit KGH for treatment. At least 500 to 600 people and patients used to eat food at KGH Anna canteen. Ganesh Kumar started serving food by investing his own money from last week.

Kumar said that the government's decision has negatively impacted the lives of those living in the area as well as the patients at the hospital. "10,000 poor people visit KGH hospital for treatment. Even they don't have much money. I am myself serving and providing food to at least 500 to 600 people at KGH Anna Canteen with my own money. I will serve meals every day until the YSRCP government reopens Anna canteens again," he said.

"We don't have any problem if the canteen's name is changed. But canteen should be reopened and food should be served to poor people. Think with humanity not politics," Kumar added.

On the other hand, the YSRCP government, led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has assured that this shutdown is temporary and that it would re-launch the scheme with certain modifications.

Launched by the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led government, the new dispensation has decided to streamline the canteens.

Meanwhile, there is still no clarity as to how long it will take for the authorities to re-open the canteens with new name and colour.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telugu Desam Party TDP Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar Anna Canteen SRCP government
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp