Toll in Vizag vessel fire mounts to three

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The toll in the fire accident aboard offshore supply vessel, Coastal Jaguar, has risen to three, with two more succumbing to burns here on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Tasarapu Bharadwaj, 23, of Visakhapatnam and Ansar Ulhak, 39, of Kolkata.

While Bharadwaj suffered 90 per cent burns, Ansar had 65 per cent burns and both were in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Mycure Hospital. On Sunday Juvin Joshi, 24, Ernakulam, Kerala, who suffered 45 per cent burns was shifted to Mumbai for further treatment.A major fire broke out on-board the ship on August 12, off Visakhapatnam coast, and 27 of the 29 crew members were rescued.