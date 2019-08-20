Visakha Express from Bhubaneswar to Secunderabad travels two kilometres without some coaches

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Detachment of link between engine and coaches gave jitters to the passengers of Visakha Express travelling from Bhubaneswar to Secunderabad. The incident took place between Nakkapalli and Narsipatnam Road Railway Station on Monday. However, there were no casualties.

According to sources, the link between the last few coaches of the Visakha Express and the train with the rest of the coaches got disconnected and the train travelled 2 km distance. The driver who immediately identified it and reported the incident to Tuni railway police. The railway officials visited the spot and attached the link and the train chugged on. Due to the incident, the train was slightly delayed. Railway sources said that there was a technical problem which led to the detachment of coaches.