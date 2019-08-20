YSRC leaders lodge police complaint against defacing of YSR Rajasekhara Reddy’s statue

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: YSRC leaders on Monday lodged a police complaint about defacing of former chief minister YSR Rajasekhara Reddy’s statue in Kakumanu of Guntur district. Party leaders and supporters gathered in large numbers and staged a protest at the Mandal headquarters, alleging involvement of their TDP counterparts in the issue.

Later, Bapatla DSP P Somasekhar reached the spot and pacified the agitators by assuring them that the culprits will be arrested soon. The DSP said the police registered a case based on the complaint of YSRC leader Nallamothu Sivaramakrishna. Meanwhile, 100 police personnel arrived in Kakumanu to ensure that law and order was maintained. All parties will be requested to refrain from committing such acts, he said.