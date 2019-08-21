Home States Andhra Pradesh

40 diarrhoea, fever cases  found in Guntur

 As many as 21 teams of doctors and other medical staff have begun to visit households in the submerged villages of Bhatiprolu and Kolluru mandals in Guntur district.

Published: 21st August 2019

DMHO J Yasmin interacts with the people of Kolluru mandal in Guntur district on Tuesday (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  As many as 21 teams of doctors and other medical staff have begun to visit households in the submerged villages of Bhatiprolu and Kolluru mandals in Guntur district. Over the last two days, these teams inspected 30,000 houses and found 40 cases of fever and diarrhoea. Blood samples were collected and medicines were supplied to the sick. 

District medical and health officer (DMHO) Dr J Yasmin, who also visited the villages as part of the team, said the doctor teams were visiting houses in the flood-hit region to check the spread of fever and water-borne diseases. Stating that more six teams would be deployed, she said around 500 oil balls were arranged to check the spread of mosquitoes in stagnant water. Also, the district medical and health office has set up 11 camps in 21 tail-end villages; four of them were operating round the clock.  

