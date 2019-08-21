Home States Andhra Pradesh

Acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court calls for urgent need to to abolish Devadasi system

Acting CJ Praveen Kumar with Justice Bhanu Datt on Tuesday (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  “It is shocking that though the AP Devadasis (Prohibition of Dedicated)  Act came into force in 1988, not even a single case has been registered under it till date. The Act, which includes penal consequences for the exploitation of devadasis, is yet to be put to use,” Acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court, S Praveen Kumar said at a state-level workshop on the devadasi system organised here on Tuesday.  

He added that the devadasis, despite having the legal right to marry again, are married off to a deity or a temple even before they reach puberty. “Devadasis are still being abused by the higher authorities or the rich. If they reject try to break out of the system, they are threatened and mistreated,” added Kumar. 

He further directed the legal and paralegal authorities to work with the organisers of the event and provide all necessary aid in abolishing the prevailing system. “We don’t need prohibition anymore, we need abolition. Devadasi system still prevails in seven out of 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh, which has to be chopped off completely,” opined Kumar. 

The workshop aimed at exploring the current status of devadasis and providing them with better relief, rehabilitation measures and strengthening the 1988 Prohibition Act. Safety and security of children born to devadasis, creation of education and employment awareness, sensitization of various stakeholders, setting up of appropriate legal systems for effective implementation and modifications of the Act, legal frameworks available for eradication of the system and need for an amendment to the existing Act and way forward were some of the topics discussed at the workshop.

“Devadasis had to produce several documents such as birth certificate, caste certificate, medical proofs when they approached the police to register cases of sexual exploitation. But now, the process has become much easier after the establishment of the Nirbhaya Act. Still, they are afraid to come out and fight for their rights as they remain suppressed by the socially and economically powerful. These so-called powerful groups need to be heavily penalised. Alongside this, the devadasi community has to be educating about their rights and laws present in order to make them stronger,” said Justice Bhanu Datt.

