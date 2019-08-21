Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation to issue concessional bus passes up to 50 km

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has decided to issue concessional bus passes to students travelling beyond 35 km and up to 50 km. A circular in this regard was released by the office of vice-chairman and managing director on Tuesday. At present, the RTC issues route passes to the students in rural areas up to a distance of 35 km from their residence to the school/college where they are enrolled as many higher educational institutions have started their branches in the peripherals of the cities.

On several occasions, the students requested the corporation to extend concessional travel facility beyond 35 km. Hearing their pleas, the government has decided to take their request into consideration. The existing system of issuing bus passes in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam for `35 for each 2 km beyond city limits will continue.

Students who wish to avail concession student pass beyond 35 km and up to 50 km will have to obtain fresh IDs with revised route details and by paying ID charges. In rural areas, the passes will become operational from September 1.