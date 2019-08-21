International red sanders smuggler Kollam Gangi Reddy freed on bail

By Express News Service

KADAPA: International red sanders smuggler Kollam Gangi Reddy was granted bail by a court in Tirupati on Tuesday. Gangi Reddy, who had been serving sentence in the Kadapa Central Prison for the past few months, came out on bail on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned here that Gangi Reddy is a notorious red sanders smuggler and exported logs to various countries. He was involved in 27 red sanders smuggling cases in Kadapa, Kurnool and Chittoor districts.

Out of the 27 cases, Gangi Reddy was granted bail in 26 cases. He was one of the accused in the attempt made on the life of the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at Alipiri. Large number of relatives, friends and followers went to the Kadapa Central Prison to receive him.