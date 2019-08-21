Protest in Sri Venkateswara University over student’s death

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tension prevailed at Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) on Tuesday, after a large number of students, led by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) representatives, staged a protest at its administrative building, demanding a probe into the alleged irregularities in the evaluation of answer sheets of BCom second semester exams.

A few days ago, one G Hari, a BCom student of a private college in Puttur, committed suicide after he failed to clear the exams by a small margin. When his friends, with the help of student unions, started looking for reasons for his suicide, they found that the internal scores were not added to his final mark list.

SFI district secretary N Madhav said, “It was not just with Hari. Around 200 students of university-affiliated colleges have suffered the same fate. For no fault of his, he failed in the exams. Upset with this, he committed suicide. The university should order a probe into the incident and give compensation to his family.”

Stating that it was not the first time that such an incident occurred, the protesting students demanded action against the staff for negligence. Then, on the advice of police, the university officials contacted registrar Sridhar Reddy. After listening to their complaints, the registrar assured them that he will look into the issue and initiate necessary action.