Home States Andhra Pradesh

Real-Time Governance Society warns of fresh spell of Godavari floods

For the next two days, heavy rains are likely to occur in the districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Published: 21st August 2019 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Godavari river flood

Godavari river flood (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) of Andhra Pradesh has said Godavari river is likely to have more floods, as the weather forecast for the next 2-3 days indicates heavy rains in catchment areas of Sabari, Indravati and lower basin of Godavari. People living in low-lying areas along the river course were asked to be on high alert. 

Several low-lying areas along the Godavari river were in the grip of floods for almost a fortnight since the last week of July and with RTGS indicating more rains and floods, people in the villages along the Godavari river in East and West Godavari districts are a worried lot. However, when contacted, irrigation department officials monitoring Godavari river, ruled out chances of any more floods. “At present, the floodwater flow in the river is at its minimum in the flood season. Light to moderate rain expected in upper catchment areas of the river might not cost any problem or floods. There is no reason to fear. However, we are monitoring the situation closely,” an irrigation official told TNIE. 

For the next two days, heavy rains are likely to occur in the districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Currently, the southwest monsoon is normal over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and vigorous over Rayalaseema. 

As per the IMD report, a north-­south trough now runs from the centre of the above low-pressure area to north Tamil Nadu across Odisha and North Coastal AP. Under the low-pressure influence, there will be heavy rains at isolated places in all the districts of Coastal AP and  Rayalaseema in the next two days.  

Under the influence of the southwest monsoon, heavy rains lashed isolated places in Prakasam and Vizianagaram districts of Coastal AP, Kurnool, Anantapur and Chittoor districts of Rayalaseema. In the last 24 hours, average highest rainfall was recorded at Chittoor with 27.1 mm,  Prakasam 17.4 mm, Kurnool 16.8 mm, Anantapur 16.4 mm, Kadapa 14.2 mm, Nellore 9.4 mm and Vizianagaram 8 mm.  

At 6 pm on Monday, the outflow from Dowleswaram Barrage on the Godavari in Rajamahendravaram was at 3,21,668 cusecs while inflows were 3,23,057 cusecs. On the other hand, with inflows from upper catchment areas subsiding, 9 of the 10 gates of Srisailam project were closed. Only one gate has been left open at 10 feet high and flood discharge at 8 pm was 1,39,277 cusecs while inflows were 1,94,502 cusecs. 

With all gates of Nagarjuna Sagar project and Pulichintala projects closed, the inflows into Prakasam barrage have come down drastically by Tuesday evening. At 6 pm, the inflows were only 9,890 cusecs while flood discharge stood at 7,462 cusecs.  Floodwater from low-lying areas is also receding.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Real-Time Governance Society Andhra Pradesh Godavari river Sabari Indravati lower basin of Godavari
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp