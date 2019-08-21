Real-Time Governance Society warns of fresh spell of Godavari floods

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) of Andhra Pradesh has said Godavari river is likely to have more floods, as the weather forecast for the next 2-3 days indicates heavy rains in catchment areas of Sabari, Indravati and lower basin of Godavari. People living in low-lying areas along the river course were asked to be on high alert.

Several low-lying areas along the Godavari river were in the grip of floods for almost a fortnight since the last week of July and with RTGS indicating more rains and floods, people in the villages along the Godavari river in East and West Godavari districts are a worried lot. However, when contacted, irrigation department officials monitoring Godavari river, ruled out chances of any more floods. “At present, the floodwater flow in the river is at its minimum in the flood season. Light to moderate rain expected in upper catchment areas of the river might not cost any problem or floods. There is no reason to fear. However, we are monitoring the situation closely,” an irrigation official told TNIE.

For the next two days, heavy rains are likely to occur in the districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Currently, the southwest monsoon is normal over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and vigorous over Rayalaseema.

As per the IMD report, a north-­south trough now runs from the centre of the above low-pressure area to north Tamil Nadu across Odisha and North Coastal AP. Under the low-pressure influence, there will be heavy rains at isolated places in all the districts of Coastal AP and Rayalaseema in the next two days.

Under the influence of the southwest monsoon, heavy rains lashed isolated places in Prakasam and Vizianagaram districts of Coastal AP, Kurnool, Anantapur and Chittoor districts of Rayalaseema. In the last 24 hours, average highest rainfall was recorded at Chittoor with 27.1 mm, Prakasam 17.4 mm, Kurnool 16.8 mm, Anantapur 16.4 mm, Kadapa 14.2 mm, Nellore 9.4 mm and Vizianagaram 8 mm.

At 6 pm on Monday, the outflow from Dowleswaram Barrage on the Godavari in Rajamahendravaram was at 3,21,668 cusecs while inflows were 3,23,057 cusecs. On the other hand, with inflows from upper catchment areas subsiding, 9 of the 10 gates of Srisailam project were closed. Only one gate has been left open at 10 feet high and flood discharge at 8 pm was 1,39,277 cusecs while inflows were 1,94,502 cusecs.

With all gates of Nagarjuna Sagar project and Pulichintala projects closed, the inflows into Prakasam barrage have come down drastically by Tuesday evening. At 6 pm, the inflows were only 9,890 cusecs while flood discharge stood at 7,462 cusecs. Floodwater from low-lying areas is also receding.