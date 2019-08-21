Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tension over allotment of Sri Brahmaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple shops to non-Hindus 

Protesters try to take out rally in Srisailam defying prohibitory orders 

BJP, Bajrang Dal and Shiv Sena members brought out protest (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL:  Mild tension prevailed in the temple town of Srisailam in Kurnool district on Tuesday with right-wing activists trying to take out a rally defying prohibitory orders and the police preventing them. A constable in civil dress was injured in the minor scuffle that broke out between the two sides. Some of the protesters were taken into custody and shifted to Sunnipenta and Srisailam police stations.

The right-wing activists gathered in the temple town even as the BJP, Bajrang Dal and Shiv Sena called off their proposed Chalo Srisailam against the temple authorities’ plans to allot shops in the newly-constructed shopping complex to non-Hindus.

The BJP and other parties called off the protest as the government on Monday night cancelled the tender process to allot the shops and also transferred Sri Brahmaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple executive officer Sri Ramachandra Murthy to ease tensions. Around 150 activists of Shiva Shakthi, National SC Parirakshana Samithi and Goraksha Dal reached Srisailam and gathered at the Shivaji Spoorthi Centre on Tuesday.

They planned to take out a rally to the administrative office to submit a representation to new EO KS Rama Rao urging the latter to put an end to practices that hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Police, who were posted in large numbers two days ago in view of escalating tensions, prevented them to march ahead and this led to a scuffle between the two sides.

As the tension seemed to have escalated, Atmakur DSP Venkata Rao intervened and allowed a delegation of 20 activists to meet the new EO. BJP State vice-president K Kapileswaraiah and Bajarang Dal State co-convener T Pratap Reddy said the YSRC government on learning about their call immediately transferred Sri Ramachandra Murthy and deputed KS Rama Rao as the new EO of Srisailam temple.

