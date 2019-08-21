Zoom Cloud launched for better policing in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Zoom Cloud Meeting, an initiative to connect SPs and DSPs with citizens via video conferencing, was launched by Guntur urban SP PHD Ramakrishna and rural SP R Jayalakshmi during the Spandana programme held in Guntur district on Monday. They contacted DSPs of the district and asked them to resolve public issues by collecting evidence.

As per reports, complaints were live-streamed in 15 out of 32 police stations in the district. These police stations include four traffic police stations, a women police station, 4 DSP offices, Additional SP’s office (law and order) and Armed Reserve DSP’s office.