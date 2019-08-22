10 held for killing man over land dispute in Nellore

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Tada police nabbed 10 people for murdering a man by slitting his throat following a land dispute. Disclosing the case details to the media at Tada police station on Wednesday, Gudur DSP B Bhavani Harsha said that K Venkata Ramanaiah hailing from Tadakandriga village was having land disputes with his brothers.

A piece of land measuring 3.5 acres is a joint property belonging to Venkata Ramanaiah and his brothers. Differences cropped up among the brothers over sharing the property. Ramachandraiah along with his children Rajesh and Kishore plotted to murder Venkata Ramanaiah to enjoy the property, the DSP said. The accused struck a deal with RJ Jebaraj to eliminate Venkata Ramanaiah by offering a ‘supari’ of `10 lakh.

On August 12 evening, Jebraj along with Anandan and two others conducted a recce and attacked Venkata Ramanaiah at Swathi Residency in Tada. They slit his throat. Injured Venkata Ramanaiah went to Tada police station and he was shifted to Sullurpeta government hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, the DSP said. Tada police registered a case and started an investigation.