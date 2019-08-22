7-yr-old raped by 60-yr-old man in Srikakulam

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A seven-year-old girl was raped by a 60-year-old person in a remote village in the Mandasa police station limits three days ago and it came to light after the parents of the victim filed a police complaint on Wednesday.

According to Sompeta Circle Inspector Srinivasa Rao, the parents of the victim are daily wage labourers. On August 18, the victim returned from school during the interval. Seeing the Class 2 government school student was alone in the house, neighbour Rushi, 60, lured her with chocolates. A case has been filed at the Mandasa police station.