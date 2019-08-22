Andhra's Tobacco board to encourage for zero budget natural farming

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The tobacco board’s 148th annual meeting was held in Guntur on Wednesday, under the leadership of the new chairman Yadlapati Raghunatha Babu. The agenda of the meeting was to fix FCV tobacco crop size for 2019-20 season.

It was later fixed at 136 million kg, the same as last year in the State. The chairman said the Board would encourage zero budget natural farming (ZBNF) and the growers would be encouraged to use this system to cultivate tobacco. He advised the farmers to improve the yield and quality through good agricultural practices. P Shyam Sundar was elected as the vice-chairman on the occasion.