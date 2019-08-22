Depression over father's deeds drives inter girl to suicide in Kadapa

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A second-year Intermediate girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her house in Jammalamadugu on Wednesday. The police said that M Sai Jyotsna (17) was suffering from mental depression as her father was involved in criminal cases. M Prathap Reddy was running a warehouse at S Uppalapadu.

He allegedly took loans on benami names on paddy. Criminal cases were registered against him. As part of the investigation, the police used to visit him. Unable to concentrate on studies, she resorted to the extreme step.

Suicide helplines OneLife: 78930-78930; Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000