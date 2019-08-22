Home States Andhra Pradesh

HC suspends APGenco order to cancel hydel power project construction by NECL

The NECL maintained that they could not go ahead with the construction of hydel project as the AP Genco did not show them the location for the construction of the project in the initial stages.

Published: 22nd August 2019 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a setback to the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, the AP High Court on Thursday suspended the order issued by AP Genco to cancel the hydel power project contract awarded to Navayuga Engineering Company Limited (NECL).

The NECL, which was executing the hydel project, moved the High Court of Andhra Pradesh against the AP Genco scrapping the contract given to it for construction of hydel project.

The NECL maintained that they could not go ahead with the construction of hydel project as the AP Genco did not show them the location for the construction of the project in the initial stages. The NECL informed the court that they have time till November 2021 to complete the project as per the contract and it is going ahead with the project meeting the deadlines.

The state government, represented by advocate general S Sriram, informed the court that going for fresh tenders would bring down the prices of the project.

The state government has called for reverse tenders under which more bidders will be able to participate in a fresh bidding process.

After hearing both sides, the High Court on Thursday suspended the AP Genco order cancelling the hydel power project awarded to the NECL.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
APGenco order hydel power project NECL Navayuga Engineering company limited
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp