Kodela losing support in TDP?

The TDP leadership is in a fix over extending support to former AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao, who has been involved in a series of controversies.

Published: 22nd August 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Former assembly speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP leadership is in a fix over extending support to former AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao, who has been involved in a series of controversies. Apart from political opponents, leaders within the TDP are also coming out against Kodela, much to the dismay of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. Apart from allegations of corruption and irregularities, now Kodela is in a spot for using the furniture of Assembly for personal purpose.

Kodela on Tuesday admitted that he had shifted some furniture and equipment from the Speaker’s Chambers in AP Legislative Assembly to his camp office in Sattenapalli for personal use. 

Though TDP leaders condemned a series of police cases filed against the family members of Kodela after the formation of the new government, it seems that many party leaders are not ready to back him in the fresh controversy.

When a section of TDP leaders staged a protest in front of Naidu demanding action against Kodela earlier this month, the party chief had maintained that he would take appropriate action at an appropriate time. A section of leaders in the party opines that there is no need for the party to protect Kodela in the fresh episode. 

“There might be political motives behind filing of cases against Kodela and his family members. But in the particular case of taking away the furniture from Assembly for his personal use, there is no need of protecting him. If Kodela had done something in the interest of the party, then there is nothing wrong in the party going for his rescue. But if he did something for his personal benefit, what is the need for the party to support him? The party should not safeguard such persons,’’ a TDP leader opined.

Going a step further, senior TDP leader Varla Ramaiah felt that Kodela, who has been maintaining dignity in his long political career, should have avoided the mistake. At least, he should have returned the furniture when his tenure ends, he observed.

“My personal observation is that such acts by leaders will cause great damage to the party. Our acts should not create trouble for the party supremo. Kodela should immediately hand over the furniture and come out of the controversy,’’ Ramaiah told TNIE.

