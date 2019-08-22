Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Krishna floods man-made disaster’, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu continues allegations on YSRCP government

Naidu said more than 50,000 acres of croplands were submerged in floodwater because the government failed in flood management and timely release of water from the projects.

Published: 22nd August 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

N Chandrababu Naidu touring flood-affected areas (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Telugu Desam national president N Chandrababu Naidu visited flood-affected areas of Juvvalapalem, Vellaturu, Vemuru and Kolluru areas on Wednesday, and assured help to farmers who lost their crops. He was accompanied by Guntur MP Galla Jayadev, Repalle MLA A Satya Prasad, former minister N Anand Babu and former MLA Alapati Rajendra Prasad. 

Naidu said more than 50,000 acres of croplands were submerged in floodwater because the government failed in flood management and timely release of water from the projects. “Hundreds of acres were inundated and thousands lost their livelihood due to floods in tail-end villages of Krishna and Guntur districts.

Floods on the Krishna river is due to mistakes by man. The government stocked large volumes of water to flood my house,” he alleged. Meanwhile, the party leaders also asked the government to extend assistance to the tune of `10,000 for one acre of cropland.

Lokesh warns to protest
Nara Lokesh has warned that he will protest if the government continued to “carry out attacks on the party cadre and file false cases against them.” In a meeting party leaders in Mangalagiri, he said the CM was negligent and that his administration failed in flood management

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP N Chandrababu Naidu Juvvalapalem Vellaturu Vemuru Kolluru Guntur MP Galla Jayadev Repalle MLA A Satya Prasad N Anand Babu former MLA Alapati Rajendra Prasad
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp