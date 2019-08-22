‘Krishna floods man-made disaster’, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu continues allegations on YSRCP government

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Telugu Desam national president N Chandrababu Naidu visited flood-affected areas of Juvvalapalem, Vellaturu, Vemuru and Kolluru areas on Wednesday, and assured help to farmers who lost their crops. He was accompanied by Guntur MP Galla Jayadev, Repalle MLA A Satya Prasad, former minister N Anand Babu and former MLA Alapati Rajendra Prasad.

Naidu said more than 50,000 acres of croplands were submerged in floodwater because the government failed in flood management and timely release of water from the projects. “Hundreds of acres were inundated and thousands lost their livelihood due to floods in tail-end villages of Krishna and Guntur districts.

Floods on the Krishna river is due to mistakes by man. The government stocked large volumes of water to flood my house,” he alleged. Meanwhile, the party leaders also asked the government to extend assistance to the tune of `10,000 for one acre of cropland.

Lokesh warns to protest

Nara Lokesh has warned that he will protest if the government continued to “carry out attacks on the party cadre and file false cases against them.” In a meeting party leaders in Mangalagiri, he said the CM was negligent and that his administration failed in flood management