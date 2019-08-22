Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pipeline from Yeleswaram Reservoir to Visakhapatnam proposed by Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Tourism

 A proposal to lay pipeline from Yeleswaram Reservoir to Visakhapatnam at a cost of `2,000 crore has been mooted. Minister for Tourism Avanthi Srinivasa Rao has asked officials concerned to prepare an

Published: 22nd August 2019 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Tourism and Culture Avanthi Srinivasa Rao

Minister for Tourism and Culture Avanthi Srinivasa Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:   A proposal to lay a pipeline from Yeleswaram Reservoir to Visakhapatnam at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore has been mooted. Minister for Tourism Avanthi Srinivasa Rao has asked officials concerned to prepare an action plan in this regard. 

Speaking at a review meeting with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation commissioner G Srijana, VMRDA commissioner Koteswara Rao and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority chairperson Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao on new projects and drinking water supply projects, the Minister said the water from Yeleru to Visakhapatnam will meet drinking water needs of the city. He said the proposals has already been brought to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who, he said, responded positively to the proposal.

‘Focus on providing basic amenities’ 
Visakhapatnam: VMRDA chairperson Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday asked the officials to focus on providing basic amenities to people in the city. He along with VMRDA commissioner Koteswara Rao reviewed the progress of  master plan road connecting national highway and beach road via Visakha Valley School in the city. The road was being built at a cost of Rs 5.93 core

