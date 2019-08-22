South Coastal Zone Guntur Range IGP inspects model police station of Nagarampalem

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: On his visit to the model police station of Nagarampalem in Guntur city, South Coastal Zone Guntur Range IGP Vineet Brijlal verified the records and inquired about the pending cases. Accompanied by SHO K Venkata Reddy and Guntur West DSP BV Rama Rao, Brijlal cautioned the officers concerned to take proper measures to maintain law and order.

He said as the model police station was situated at a prime location, the SHO and other officers should be always alert, provide security to VIPs and curb protests. He advised the officers to collect evidence by using available technology after registering the cases and submit them accordingly in the courts. The IG also appreciated the efforts of the station house officer for maintaining records properly and keeping the premises clean.