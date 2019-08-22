Two killed after truck overturns in Ongole

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Two men were killed and 25 others were injured after a speeding truck overturned near Mettabodu Tamda of Yerragondapalem in the wee hours of Wednesday. The injured and deceased were among the 35 onboard the truck and returning to Narsayapalem and Peddagudipadu villages from Nalgonda district where they work at a sweet lemon orchard.

The police said the driver was speeding and he went off the road in an attempt to avoid hitting a buffalo. A man and a woman were killed in the incident, and another woman had to be rescued as she was under the truck.