Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bandicoot bites patient sleeping in Kakinada Government General Hospital corridor

In a bizarre incident, a patient suffered a bleeding injury after bitten by a bandicoot while he was sleeping in the corridor of the Kakinada Government General Hospital.

Published: 23rd August 2019 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

By s thrimurthulu
Express News Service

KAKINADA: In a bizarre incident, a patient suffered a bleeding injury after bitten by a bandicoot while he was sleeping in the corridor of the Kakinada Government General Hospital. He was immediately treated at the emergency ward of the hospital, but the incident exposed the negligence of authorities in maintaining the premises. The pig-rat also bit another person who rushed to the rescue of the patient. 

Sources said the patient was asked by nurses to sleep in the corridor for the night even though there were vacant beds in the ward.

According to the relatives of the patient, Ilasavelli Paidiah, 57, from Challapalli village in Amalapuram mandal, came to the GGH last Friday for treatment for throat infection. He was admitted to the ENT ward and diagnosed with throat cancer. On Wednesday, the doctors advised Paidaiah to undergo radiotherapy, which is administered to patients only on Thursday. As it would be difficult for him to go back to his village, which is 90 km away from Kakinada, and come back for radiotherapy, Paidaiah along with his wife Nagamani returned to the bed (No 10) in the ward where he was provided preliminary treatment by doctors. 

The night duty staff, however, asked the couple to sleep in the corridor as rules do not permit a patient to stay in the ward after being discharged. Following this, they slept in the corridor near the microbiology department. Around 2 am on Thursday, Paidaiah felt something crawling inside his trousers and tried to remove it. It moved towards his stomach on the right side. Paidaiah caught it with his left hand over the shirt. The object which turned out to be a bandicoot bit at his radial artery.

Panic-stricken Paidaiah and his wife raised an alarm. The attendants of other patients rushed to the corridor and saw Paidaiah bleeding from his right hand and the pig-rat clinging to his hand. As other people rushed there, the pig-rat attacked another person also. 

Attendants later shifted Paidaiah to the emergency ward where he was given first aid and discharged from the hospital in the morning. When TNIE contacted, Kakinada GGH superintendent Dr M Ragavendra Rao termed the incident unfortunate. “We will order an inquiry into the incident and take necessary action against those who did not allow the patient to sleep in the ward when there were adequate beds,’’ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bandicoot Kakinada Government General Hospital Amalapuram mandal
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp