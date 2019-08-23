Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former Andhra's HRD minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao guest house gets demolition notice

The guest house was built on the land taken on lease from one Kancharla Ravindranadh.

Former HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao and then CM N Chandrababu Naidu at a programme at AU Grounds in Vizag (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:   Will guest house of former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao at Bheemili will face the bulldozer of town planning authorities of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation?

Close on the heels of demolition of the under-construction building of former TDP MLA Peela Govinda Rao at Dwarakanagar here recently, a notice for demolition of the guest house of Ganta was served on Thursday evening, triggering protests from TDP leaders, who alleged that they were being targeted by the government.

The guest house was built on the land taken on lease from one Kancharla Ravindranadh.In the notice, GVMC town planning authorities said the building would be demolished within 24 hours as the appeal filed before Appellate Authority through GVMC Commissioner was rejected.

The authorities earlier declared the G+1 RCC building, in survey number 442 in Bheemunipatam, as unauthorised construction. The application submitted by the owner for regularisation (BPS 2019/VIS/BHE/36159) was rejected on July 15 as  the building located in the CRZ was not found eligible under the scheme.

The notice further said the High Court had ordered on July 13 that till disposal of the appeal petition filed by the appellants before appellate committee no coercive steps should be taken and follow further action only after the disposal of the appeal. The appellant committee has rejected the appeal and it was communicated to the appellants on August 22, the notice said. 

Former minister secured a stay order from HC

However, the former minister secured a stay order on further action of the GVMC with regard to demolition following a petition that GVMC authorities were trying to demolish the building without considering the application seeking regularisation of the building. The court restrained any further action for one week.

When contacted, city chief planner Vidyullatha confirmed that the notice was served on the building owner. When asked if the GVMC would demolish the building, she said she was not sure of the next move of the corporation. However, rumours are doing the rounds that the building will be demolished by morning.

TAGS
Ganta Srinivasa Rao Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation TDP MLA Peela Govinda Rao GVMC town planning authoritie Andhra pradesh High Court GVMC authorities
