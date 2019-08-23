Government using centre as a shield for its bad decisions: Andhra Pradesh BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy claimed that his government’s decisions on Polavaram re-tendering and review of renewable Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) have the consent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP continued its tirade against the ruling party. The saffron party leaders alleged that the YSRC was only trying to use the Centre as a shield for its bad decisions.

The BJP leaders argued that if the claims of YSRC were true, why would the Minister of Power RK Singh write to the State government against reviewing renewable PPAs, and why would Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Polavaram Project Authority caution against Polavaram re-tendering. “It is surprising that Vijayasai Reddy shifted the blame onto the BJP on reverse tendering of Polavaram and reviewing renewable PPAs.

They are playing a mind game just like the TDP to cover up their failures. Let us not forget the letters the Centre had written to the State. So where is the question of PM or Amit Shah blessing the AP government’s decisions?” BJP Mahila Morcha national in-charge D Purandeswari sought to know.