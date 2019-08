By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur MP Galla Jaydev has demanded that the YSR Congress government spell out its stand on Amaravati in the wake of remarks made by Municipal Administration Minister Botcha a Satyanarayana that the capital city was prone to flooding.

Jayadev also urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to speak on the issue. Addressing a press conference, he said Botcha’s remarks triggered doubts over the government’s intentions. “The government should think about the future of the State,” he said.