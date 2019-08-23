Guntur Municipal Corporation takes up repairs of rain-damaged roads

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As roads in many parts of the city were damaged due to recent rains, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has taken up the repair works. GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar inspected repair works taken up in several areas the city on Thursday. He directed assistant engineers to submit reports about road erosion and asked them to complete the works as per schedule. He also directed the officers to arrange motors at Kankaragunta railway gate’s RUB to flush out excess water getting accumulated during rains to avoid inconvenience to the public.

Lathkar observed garbage piles during an inspection in Yadav Bazaar and Nallacheruvu and directed the sanitary workers to shift the waste to a dumping yard immediately. He also ordered them to desilt the drains regularly. In response to a complaint, regarding damage of the walking track at NTR Stadium, the GMC Commissioner directed the officials concerned to repair it immediately.