Guntur school children celebrate Janmashtami festival with fervour

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Janmashtami of Lord Krishna was celebrated at VIVA school premises in Nambur of Guntur district on Thursday. The children came dressed as either Lord Krishna or ‘gopikas’. The celebrations started with a skit by the students, depicting the birth of Krishna, called ‘Sri Krishna Lelalu’.

It was followed by various dance performances on popular songs related to the deity. Students participated in the game of breaking pots or ‘vutti’. On the occasion, the school chairperson Vasireddy Vidyasagar asked children to make a distinction between good and bad to protect ‘dharma’. The school principal T Joshi, VVIT principal Dr Y Mallikharjuna Reddy, teaching and nonteaching staff also participated.