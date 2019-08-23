Heavy rain likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalseema in two days

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Heavy rain is likely to continue for the next two days under the impact of monsoon conditions prevailing in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region. In the past few days, the southwest monsoon has been normal over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and vigorous over the Rayalaseema region.

For the next 24 hours, districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, East and West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Anantapur, Chittoor, Kadapa and Kurnool districts of Rayalaseema region will receive heavy rains. Similarly, light to moderate rains are likely to occur in all other districts, says IMD.

According to the bulletin released by Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Service (INCOIS), the wave height will be 4 metres along Andhra Pradesh coast. There will be surface winds from westerly direction with speeds reaching 45 to 50 kmph likely along Coastal Andhra Pradesh. The fishermen have been warned not to venture into sea for the next 24 hours.