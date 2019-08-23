Home guards of Prakasam district form Cooperative Credit Society

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: All the Home Guards of Prakasam district have come together for a good cause and formed the Prakasam District Home Guards Cooperative Credit Society Limited (HGCCSL), which is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country. For this, District Superintendent of Police Siddharth Koushal extended his full support as he personally got involved in preparing the bylaws of the new cooperative credit society. The SP attended the inaugural function of the cooperative credit society, held at the district police office here on Thursday evening as a chief guest and released the society’s bylaws book.

The SP said that around 815 Home Guards working in the district joined hands to form the new cooperative credit society and it stood as an example of the unity among them. The District Home Guards Association has been standing in solidarity with the families of Home Guards, which had lost their earning members as well as with the retired/ aged Home Guard families by helping those through donations. Since April 2015, the Home Guards Association has donated in all Rs 1,06,37,500 - Rs 55,60,650 to the family members of 20 deceased Home Guards and distributed Rs 50,76,850 to 17 retired home guards families.

Guntur Range IGP Vineet Brijlal also participated in the inaugural function of the society through a video conference and appreciated the unity displayed by the Home Guards. This entire cooperative credit society inaugural function was webcast through the Facebook live video streaming system for about 30 minutes and a large number of viewers appreciated the initiative of the district Home Guards. Additional SP (Admn) Mahendra Patrudu, SB DSP VS Rambabu, Ongole City DSP KVVNV Prasad, CCS DSP A Prasad Kumar and others congratulated the Home Guards for forming themselves into a society.

