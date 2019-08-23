Home States Andhra Pradesh

New Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson to take charge on Aug 26

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Padma said, security of women, which is one of the aims of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Navaratnalu, will be accorded top priority. 

Published: 23rd August 2019 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

AP Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma and MLA Malladi Vishnu consoling the family members of G Manikranthi in Vijayawada on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC spokesperson Vasireddy Padma, who was recently appointed as the new chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission, will officially take charge of the post at a function in CSR Kalyanamandapam of Tadepalli on August 26.  

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Padma said, the security of women, which is one of the aims of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Navaratnalu, will be accorded top priority. “Many programmes such as providing legal education to women through paralegal education and encouraging women entrepreneurship has been undertaken by various government and private groups. As the chairperson of the women’s commission, I assure that such projects will always have my backing,” she said. 

Further, she said that an online portal will be launched where women can directly file their complaints, receive aid and counselling by experts in respective fields. “Women will be able to lodge complaints from any category, be it criminal or legal. Also, they will be able to share their personal problems such as depression, pregnancy issues and more. On the basis of the nature of the problem, an expert from that field would help them out,” she added. She talked about her plan to conduct a ground-level case study, in which she would visit remote villages to understand the problems faced by the women there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSRC spokesperson Vasireddy Padma chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission CSR Kalyanamandapam Tadepalli Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp