New Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson to take charge on Aug 26

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC spokesperson Vasireddy Padma, who was recently appointed as the new chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission, will officially take charge of the post at a function in CSR Kalyanamandapam of Tadepalli on August 26.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Padma said, the security of women, which is one of the aims of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Navaratnalu, will be accorded top priority. “Many programmes such as providing legal education to women through paralegal education and encouraging women entrepreneurship has been undertaken by various government and private groups. As the chairperson of the women’s commission, I assure that such projects will always have my backing,” she said.

Further, she said that an online portal will be launched where women can directly file their complaints, receive aid and counselling by experts in respective fields. “Women will be able to lodge complaints from any category, be it criminal or legal. Also, they will be able to share their personal problems such as depression, pregnancy issues and more. On the basis of the nature of the problem, an expert from that field would help them out,” she added. She talked about her plan to conduct a ground-level case study, in which she would visit remote villages to understand the problems faced by the women there.