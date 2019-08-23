Prakasam eucalyptus farmers in distress

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: “All the farmers of eucalyptus, subabul and casuarina plantations in the district have been facing serious financial crisis since long and the government is not looking into our problems. Farmers are in neck-deep troubles as some of them are facing losses due to crop burnings and drought conditions and the others are facing problems concerning not getting any minimum support price, transport facilities etc.

We demand that the government take necessary action to solve our problems immediately,” V Hanuma Reddy, Eucalyptus Rythu Sangham leader, has said. As the government cancelled the meeting with all paper mills owners and concerned government officials, scheduled for August 21, the State eucalyptus, subabul plantation farmers union leaders expressed their dissatisfaction on the decision. Some of the farmers staged a dharna here on Thursday and demanded that compensation be paid for their crop loss as well as they be provided MSP for their produce.