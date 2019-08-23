Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams departments to go paperless from next year

The EO asked the TTD engineering department to submit proposals through e-office software in a phased manner.

Published: 23rd August 2019 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 03:44 AM

Anil Kumar Singhal, TTD Executive Officer

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal has directed IT officials to work towards paperless administration in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).Addressing the IT officials at his chambers in the TTD Administrative Building here on Thursday, the EO asked them to explore the feasibility of introducing iris and biometric technologies in the devotees’ darshan programme.

Anil Kumar Singhal instructed them to provide online bookings of TTD Kalyana Mandapams, promote darshan of TTD local temples, besides encouraging online payment of rent from leaseholders of TTD properties. He told the officials to design software applications to provide hassle-free admissions in all TTD educational institutions from the next academic year. He wanted all the departments to maintain transparency. 

The EO asked the TTD engineering department to submit proposals through e-office software in a phased manner. He also urged the IT department to design demos in all languages to facilitate online registration of Sri Vari Seva. Tirumala Special Officer AV Dharma Reddy, Tirupati JEO P Basant Kumar, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, chief engineer Ramachandra Reddy, FACAO O Balaji, IT in-charge Sesha Reddy, special grade deputy EO of services wing DS Kasturi Bai, HDPP secretary Dr. Ramana Prasad and others participated.

Adibhatla Narayana Das Jayanti on Aug 29
Tirupati: The TTD is planning to organise the 156th Adibhatla Narayana Das Jayanti at the Mahati Auditorium here on August 29. As part of the event, the statue of Adibhatla Narayana Das would be garlanded at the Sri Venkateswara Music and Dance College and songs will be rendered in his praise.  Later, in the evening, prominent exponents will perform Harikatha Ganam as a tribute to Narayana Das.

‘No cottage allotment during Garuda Seva’
Tirupati: The donors can book cottages online through the TTD website www.cdms.ttdsevaonline.com during the annual Brahmotsavams which commences on September 30. However, cottages will not be allotted for donors from October 2 to 4 in view of Garuda Vahana Seva on October 4. The number of days of allotment would depend on the quantum of their donations. 

